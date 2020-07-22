West Bengal: Banks To Remain Closed During Statewide Lockdown On July 23, 25 & 29

All banks in West Bengal will remain closed owing to the statewide lockdown that'll be in place on July 23 (Thursday), July 25 (Saturday), and July 29 (Wednesday). The state government on Tuesday issued an official order detailing the dates, time, and guidelines for the complete lockdown twice a week till July 31, amid rising coronavirus cases. This lockdown is in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones.

In a letter, the State Level Bankers' Committee urged state heads of the member banks to advise their respective branches according to the government order. It reiterated its earlier order that said all Saturdays will be public holiday until further notice.

In Tuesday's order, the state government said that on those three days, the lockdown will remain in effect from 6 am to 10 pm. The administration has decided to impose a twice-a-week lockdown in the state till August to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"In view of the current situation of the spread of COVID 19, it is felt necessary to enforce stricter lockdown measures. It is hereby notified that statewide lockdown shall be observed on Thursday, 23 July 2020; Saturday, 25 July 2020, and Wednesday, 29 July 2020 from 6 am to 10 pm on each day," read the order.

Here are the guidelines:

During the lockdown on the aforesaid days all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport and all activities not covered under exceptions as below shall remain closed:

Health services including the movement of health personnel/patients by public and private transport

Medicine shops and pharmacies

Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire, and emergency services

Electricity, water and conservancy services

Continuous process industries and Industries with in-house workers

Agriculture operations; Tea Garden operations in the field

Intrastate and interstate movement of goods

E-Commerce; Capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI

The order reiterated strict adherence to norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol by citizens. It further states that the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am except for the above mentioned essential and emergency activities.

Coronavirus outbreak

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,182 with 35 more deaths, as 2,261 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the state's total tally to 47,030, a health department bulletin said Tuesday. Since Monday, 1,617 patients have recovered and been discharged, the bulletin said, adding a total of 28,035 people have been cured.

