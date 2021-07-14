Wholesale Price-based Inflation Eases From Nearly 13% From May To 12.07% In June

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry released data on Wednesday showing that the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation decreased slightly to 12.07% for the month of June as opposed to 12.94% recorded in the month of May. The WPI recording for June is still comparatively higher than the recording of 10.49% in April.

The Commerce Ministry in an official statement said, “The high rate of inflation in 2021 is primarily due to the low base effect and a rise in the price of mineral oils viz petrol, diesel, naphtha, ATF, furnace oil etc. The rate is high also due to the same effect on manufactured products like basic metal, food products, chemical products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.”

The data released by the ministry also revealed the inflation rates for various other sectors. According to the data, the rate of fuel and power basket has dropped from 37.67% in May to 32.83% in June. There was a similar drop in inflation in food articles from 4.31% in May to 3.09% in June. On the contrary, inflation rates in manufactured products went slightly up from 10.83% in May to 10.88% in June.

Earlier this week, another set of data was revealed that showed the retail inflation to be at 6.26% in June. This rate is higher than the recommended level of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and has stayed beyond 6% for the second month in a row. The RBI, in its monetary policy announcement last month, kept interest rates unchanged at record lows.

In June, the Commerce and Industry Ministry made the following statement regarding the situation in May, "The high rate of inflation in May 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz. petrol, diesel, naphtha, furnace oil etc. and manufactured products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.” In the previous report, this increase due to the base effect and the rising crude oil prices. That made May the fifth continuous month of an uptick in WPI-based inflation. The Central Bank had predicted the CPI inflation at 5.1 percent during 2021-22: 5.2 percent in Q1; 5.4 percent in Q2; 4.7 percent in Q3; and 5.3 percent in Q4 of 2021-22.