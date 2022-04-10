Why Are Prices Of Lemons & Other Vegetables Rising In India? Here's All You Need To Know

Vegetable prices including lemons, tomatoes, capsicums, etc have gone up across the country. In Gujarat's Rajkot, the lemon price has already touched the sky at Rs 200 per kg and in Surat, the price is over Rs 300 per kg. Vegetable prices in Delhi and adjoining areas have also shot up.

Vegetable sellers are saying that they are facing shrinking profits and reduced sales due to the rise in vegetable prices. But why are the prices of lemons and other vegetables rising in India so suddenly?

Reasons behind increase in prices of lemons & other vegetables in India

1. Rise in fuel prices

Starting from March 22, India is seeing a rise in fuel prices which has pushed transportation costs. Vegetable sellers say that due to the increased transportation cost and the ultimate hike in the buying price, they are bound to sell vegetables at a higher price. This increases the prices of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables in different parts of the country, making a hole in the pocket of the common man. "The rate of lemon is as high as Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg and the summer season has just started. With the increasing fuel prices, don't know where the prices of all the essential commodities will go. This impacts our budget a lot," a vegetable buyer told ANI.

Vegetable sellers have also echoed similar views and pointed out that the rates have gone up at the vegetable markets due to the fuel price hike.

"Due to the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, the transportation cost has increased, causing a ripple effect on vegetable prices," a vendor told PTI.

The price of tomatoes, chillies, radish, pumpkin, and gourd in Bihar witnessed a jump last week, with the traders saying that the hike in fuel prices was behind this surge. "The transportation of vegetables and fruits now costs around Rs 6,000 (which was earlier Rs 3,000), so to compensate for that, we have to sell fruits and vegetables at higher prices," a vendor told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that fuel prices in India stayed constant for the fourth day in a row on Sunday, after rising by around Rs 10 in the last two weeks. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, fuel prices are seen skyrocketing. Earlier, in a bid to control soaring gas prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered a release of 1 million oil barrels per day from Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) for six months.

2. Shortage in supply & hike in demand

The lemon price hike is majorly due to a shortage in supply and high demand during the ongoing summer season. Prices of vegetables especially lemons soared due to the crop loss in Gujarat. The cyclone in Gujarat and natural calamities elsewhere in the country have affected the supply chain, creating a shortage. However, the demand for lemon increases in summers which imbalances the already disturbed supply-demand graph.