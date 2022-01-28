Will implement SEDP from 2022-23 fiscal: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Jan 28 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that his government would implement Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) from the new fiscal 2022-2023.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the Mizo National Front (MNF) government which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through judicious use of resources and transforming Mizoram into a welfare state.

Addressing an event in Kolasib near the Assam border, Zoramthanga, also the MNF president, said the SEDP would be implemented in full swing from the new financial year to cover about 50,000 to 60,000 families.

The flagship programme would be implemented in different trades, he said.

"We are planning to cover eligible families numbering about 50,000 to 60,000 under different trades," he said.

He exuded hope that the MNF will retain power in the next assembly polls in 2023 if the SEDP is implemented as planned.

