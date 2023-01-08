Would Writing Anything On A Bank Note Make It Invalid? Government Of India Fact-checks

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), on January 8, cleared the ambiguity around whether or not scribbled currency notes are valid. On its official Fact-Check handle on Twitter, PIB shared a snippet of a 'VV IMP' notification doing the rounds on social media, claiming to be from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The notification read, "As per New Guidelines of the Reserve Bank Of India, writing any thing on new notes makes the note invalid & it will no more be a legal tender. Just like US Dollar. If you write anything on a US Dollar, it is not accepted by anyone. Just forward to the maximum number of people so that the India public understands the importance of this message. "



PIB fact-checks on the validity of scribbled notes

The government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check, has highlighted the claim made in the above notification as 'fake'. The Fact Check tweet said that the bank notes with scribbling are 'not invalid & continue to be legal tender'.

It, however, cited the Clean Note Policy, under which people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them and reduces their life.

As per the RBI’s Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to do the following:

Staple currency notes

Use bank notes for making garlands/toys, decorating pandals and places of worship or for showering on personalities in social events, etc.

Write or scribble on the currency notes

However, as per the official website of the RBI, 'a claim in respect of bank notes which carries any extrinsic words or visible representations intended to convey or capable of conveying any message of a political or religious character or furthering the interest of any person or entity will be rejected as per Reserve Bank of India (Note Refund) Rules, 2009 [As amended by Reserve Bank of India (Note Refund) Amendment Rules, 2018]'.

Does writing anything on the bank note make it invalid❓#PIBFactCheck



✔️ NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender



