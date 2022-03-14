WPI Inflation Rises To 13.11% In February; Crude Prices Spike

The wholesale price-based inflation in February rose to 13.11% on hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened.

As per the government data released on Monday, WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month beginning April 2021.

Inflation last month was 12.96%, while in February last year, it was 4.83%.

Inflation in food articles, however, eased to 8.19% in February from 10.33%. Vegetable inflation was 26.93% in February, against 38.45% in the previous month.

"The high rate of inflation in February 2022, is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles and non-food articles etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in manufactured items was 9.84% in February, against 9.42% in January.

In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 31.50% during the month.

Inflation in crude petroleum spiked to 55.17% during February, against 39.41% in the previous month, on rising prices of crude oil globally.

The Reserve Bank last month kept its key repo rate - at which it lends short-term money to banks - unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4%, to support growth as well as manage inflationary pressures.