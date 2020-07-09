11-year-old Volunteer Teacher Samika Gupta Wins Prestigious 'Diana Award'; Parents Proud

Samika Gupta, an 11-year-old, has been conferred with the prestigious 'Diana Award' for her volunteer work in teaching underprivileged children. She is amongst the 15 Indians who have been given this honour. Young Samika who is a student herself works with an NGO for their Child-to-Child programme. She has been associated with the organisation from a very young age and is actively involved in teaching and providing basic essentials to the needy children.

Speaking to Republic, Samika Gupta said, "So I started with the Child-to-Child programme back in 2016 when I was 8 plus. I initially started off with plays. But now I was surprised that there are many kids who are struggling for basics so I started distributing clothes food and other essentials to them. I also volunteered in yoga and camps".

When asked about the challenges faced while volunteering and teaching at a young age, Gupta said "Initially, I was not able to understand what to do because I'm also a student. I teach in NGO but yes I also study from teachers. Slowly I came up with these ideas and started volunteering in workshops and other activities".

Expressing pride in her young daughter doing every bit to help the needy, Gupta's mother said "We are very proud of her. She has been helping the NGO to meet its objective that is 'education for all'. She has been a great source for the child to child program and many kids have been inspired by her. Children are the biggest source change and if they are given guidance early they can be an asset to the nation", she added.

