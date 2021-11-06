13 IIT Patna Professors Featured In Stanford University's Top 2% Scientists In The World

A total of 13 professors from IIT Patna received the rare honour of getting featured on Stanford University's list of top 2% scientists in the world. The IIT Patna faculty members who made it to Stanford University's list belong to various streams including, Engineering, Science and Humanities, Mathematics, and Computer Science.

We are elated to share that 13 faculty members from IIT Patna have been ranked among the top 2% of scientists in the world by Stanford University. IIT Patna extends heartfelt congratulations to all the faculty members for their commendable accomplishment.#IITPatna #Scientist pic.twitter.com/NAYXksiwM0 — IIT Patna (@IITPAT) October 28, 2021

Stanford University List 2021: Faculty Members of IIT Patna

Names of the selected members Department/Stream Dr Manabendra Pathak, Mechanical Engineering Dr Karali Patra Mechanical Engineering Dr Surajit Paul Mechanical Engineering Dr Anirban Bhattacharya Mechanical Engineering Dr Soumyajyoti Ray Physics Dr Naveen Kr Nishcha Physics Dr Richa Chaudhary Humanities and Social Sciences Dr Richa Chaudhary Computer Science Dr Asif Iqbal Engineering Dr Sriparna Saha Engineering Dr Pratibhamoy Das Mathematics Dr Udit Satija Electrical Engineering Dr Mahesh Kumar H Kolekar Electrical Engineering

Indian Researchers names in Stanford University List

The list containing the names of the newly inducted members was released by Stanford University, which includes only two per cent of researchers across the world on the basis of their research publications. The names of the researchers in the list are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. Along with IIT Patna, 16 researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University also got featured in Stanford University's list. It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 3,352 researchers from across India were featured in Standford University's list, including twenty-nine scientists from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

Indian Professors in Standford University's List

Alex P James, Associate Dean (Academic) of Digital University Kerala

Dr Sudip Misra of IIT Kharagpur

Dr Swagatam Das of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata

Dr Ajith Abraham of Machine Intelligence Research Labs

Dr Suresh H Cherumuttathu of NIIST and Dr Sudhakar C Reddy of Indian Space Research Organisation

Image: Twitter/@IITPatna