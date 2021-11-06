13 IIT Patna Professors Featured In Stanford University's Top 2% Scientists In The World

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@IITPatna
A total of 13 professors from IIT Patna received the rare honour of getting featured on Stanford University's list of top 2% scientists in the world. The IIT Patna faculty members who made it to Stanford University's list belong to various streams including, Engineering, Science and Humanities, Mathematics, and Computer Science.
We are elated to share that 13 faculty members from IIT Patna have been ranked among the top 2% of scientists in the world by Stanford University. IIT Patna extends heartfelt congratulations to all the faculty members for their commendable accomplishment.#IITPatna #Scientist pic.twitter.com/NAYXksiwM0— IIT Patna (@IITPAT) October 28, 2021
The list containing the names of the newly inducted members was released by Stanford University, which includes only two per cent of researchers across the world on the basis of their research publications. The names of the researchers in the list are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. Along with IIT Patna, 16 researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University also got featured in Stanford University's list. It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 3,352 researchers from across India were featured in Standford University's list, including twenty-nine scientists from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.