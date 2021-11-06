Last Updated:

13 IIT Patna Professors Featured In Stanford University's Top 2% Scientists In The World

A total of 13 faculty members from IIT Patna received the rare honour of getting featured on Stanford University's list of top 2% of scientists in the world.

A total of 13 professors from IIT Patna received the rare honour of getting featured on Stanford University's list of top 2% scientists in the world. The IIT Patna faculty members who made it to Stanford University's list belong to various streams including, Engineering, Science and Humanities, Mathematics, and Computer Science.

 

Stanford University List 2021: Faculty Members of IIT Patna 

  • Names of the selected members
  • Department/Stream
  • Dr Manabendra Pathak,
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Dr Karali Patra
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Dr Surajit Paul
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Dr Anirban Bhattacharya
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Dr Soumyajyoti Ray
  • Physics
  • Dr Naveen Kr Nishcha
  • Physics
  • Dr Richa Chaudhary
  • Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Dr Richa Chaudhary
  • Computer Science 
  • Dr Asif Iqbal
  • Engineering
  • Dr Sriparna Saha
  • Engineering
  • Dr Pratibhamoy Das
  • Mathematics
  • Dr Udit Satija
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Dr Mahesh Kumar H Kolekar
  • Electrical Engineering

Indian Researchers names in Stanford University List

The list containing the names of the newly inducted members was released by Stanford University, which includes only two per cent of researchers across the world on the basis of their research publications. The names of the researchers in the list are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. Along with IIT Patna, 16 researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University also got featured in Stanford University's list. It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 3,352 researchers from across India were featured in Standford University's list, including twenty-nine scientists from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

Indian Professors in Standford University's List

  • Alex P James, Associate Dean (Academic) of Digital University Kerala
  • Dr Sudip Misra of IIT Kharagpur
  • Dr Swagatam Das of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
  • Dr Ajith Abraham of Machine Intelligence Research Labs
  • Dr Suresh H Cherumuttathu of NIIST and Dr Sudhakar C Reddy of Indian Space Research Organisation

