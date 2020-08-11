15% Students Of Delhi Govt Schools Not Traceable, Not Attending E-classes, Says Sisodia

Around 15% of the total students who have been enrolled in government schools of Delhi are not traceable since the lockdown was announced, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, said these students have not been attending alternative classes that are being conducted online or through mobile phones. Efforts are being made to trace these students who have been missing classes.

The Education Minister said, "We are conducting full-fledged teaching-learning either online or through phones and teachers have been instructed to ensure personal involvement with each student. So far, there is a maximum of 15 per cent students who are not traceable and are not in contact with their schools and hence not attending the classes."

The minister also added. "I have been reviewing this personally and we have been able to trace a few, for others, either they are not staying at the same addresses or their phone numbers mentioned on the records is not traceable. I have asked the School Management Committees (SMCs) to be roped in to track these students. Certain students have gone to Uttarakhand and Bihar but are still connected with us and are attending the classes and doing assignments."

When Manish Sisodia was asked about the number of students who are not traceable, he replied, "On an average, there are 4-5 students in every class who are in this category. Many of them are class 6 students and numbers for other classes are quite low." The total number of students enrolled in government schools in Delhi are about 15 lakh. The Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal also encouraged the school authorities to trace the students who have been missing their online classes.

Speaking to PTI, a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said, "Online classes for class 12 students of Delhi government schools commenced on 6th April and since then the students are being supplied with the e-learning materials. Along with this, a subsidy of Rs 200 is being given to every 12 class student who registered for online classes by the Delhi government."

Set of guidelines issues for schools regarding admission

The ministry has issued certain guidelines under which all the states of India will create a database that will have the information about all the children who have vacated the local area to reach their home in different states due to the pandemic COVID-19. The HRD ministry has also asked the Delhi government schools to not strike off the names of the students who have returned home at the time of crisis. Also, the schools are directed to grant admission to all the students who have just returned to their homeland.

