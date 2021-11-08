17 scientists awarded Swarnajayanti Fellowships for innovative research ideas

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Seventeen scientists from scientific institutions across India have been awarded Swarnajayanti Fellowships for their innovative research ideas and the potential of creating an impact on Research and development (R&D) in different disciplines, the Science and Technology Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry, in a statement, said scientists selected for the award will be allowed to pursue unfettered research with freedom and flexibility in terms of expenditure as approved in the research plan.

The Swanajayanti Fellowship scheme was instituted to commemorate India's 75th year of Independence.

Under the scheme, the awardees are facilitated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) with support for all the requirements for performing the research including a fellowship of Rs 25,000 per month for five years.

In addition, the DST supports the awardees by giving them a research grant of Rs 5 lakh for five years.

The fellowship is provided in addition to the salary they draw from their parent institution. In addition to the fellowship, grants for equipment, computational facilities, consumables, contingencies, national and international travel and other special requirements are covered based on merit, the ministry said.

The awardees are Dr Siddhesh S Kamat, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune, in life science; Dr Sridharan Devarajan, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, in life science; Dr Niti Kumar, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, in life science; Dr Nitin Gupta, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in life science; Dr Modhu Sudan Maji, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, in chemical science; Dr Sakya Singha Sen, CSIR - National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, in chemical science; Dr Chandramouli Subramaniam from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in chemical science; Dr Atul Abhay Dixit, Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, in mathematical science; Dr Mousomi Bhakta, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, in mathematical science; Dr Ujjwal Koley, TIFR, in mathematical science; Dr Arvind Singh, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, In earth and atmospheric science; Dr Subhro Bhattacharjee, International Centre for Theoretical Sciences - TIFR, Bengaluru, in physical science; Dr Pabitra Kumar Nayak, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad, in physical science; Dr Shamik Banerjee from Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, in physical science, it said.

Other awardees are DrRishi Raj from Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, in engineering science; Dr Mayank Shrivastava, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, in engineering science; Dr Amartya Mukhopadhyay, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in engineering science, the ministry said. PTI UZM AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)