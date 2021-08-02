24 Universities Declared Fake By UGC, Says Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Check List

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Tightening the grip on fake institutions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) declared 24 "self-styled" institutes "fake" with most of them operating from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi. The higher education regulatory body also found two institutes in violations of norms.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed this in a reply to a written question in Lok Sabha. "Based on the complaints received from the students, parents, general public and also through electronic print media, UGC has declared 24 self-styled institutes as fake universities," Pradhan said.
He also said that two universities are found violating UGC Act, 1956. "The matters of Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow and IIPM, New Delhi are sub-judice in the court," Pradhan stated.
According to the government, eight universities in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Delhi, two in Odisha and two in West Bengal are fake. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Puducherry and Maharashtra also have one fake university each.
Elaborating on the steps taken by the UGC against the fake or non-recognised universities, Pradhan said, "the UGC issues public notices about the list of fake universities/institutes in national Hindi and English newspapers."
The commission also informs state agencies to take action against such institutions, he said. "Show cause and warning notices are issued to the unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees when any self-styled institution is found or noticed functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956," the minister added.