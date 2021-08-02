24 Universities Declared Fake By UGC, Says Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Check List

Tightening the grip on fake institutions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) declared 24 "self-styled" institutes "fake" with most of them operating from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi. The higher education regulatory body also found two institutes in violations of norms.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed this in a reply to a written question in Lok Sabha. "Based on the complaints received from the students, parents, general public and also through electronic print media, UGC has declared 24 self-styled institutes as fake universities," Pradhan said.

He also said that two universities are found violating UGC Act, 1956. "The matters of Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow and IIPM, New Delhi are sub-judice in the court," Pradhan stated.

According to the government, eight universities in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Delhi, two in Odisha and two in West Bengal are fake. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Puducherry and Maharashtra also have one fake university each.

List of fake universities in India

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Mahila Gram Vidyapith, Allahabad

Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh

Pratapgarh and Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida

Commercial University Ltd, Delhi

Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment, Delhi

ADR Centric Juridicial University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Delhi

Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Delhi

United Nations University, Delhi

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela

North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Mayurbhanj

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Puducherry

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

St John's University, Kishanattam

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum

Elaborating on the steps taken by the UGC against the fake or non-recognised universities, Pradhan said, "the UGC issues public notices about the list of fake universities/institutes in national Hindi and English newspapers."

The commission also informs state agencies to take action against such institutions, he said. "Show cause and warning notices are issued to the unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees when any self-styled institution is found or noticed functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956," the minister added.