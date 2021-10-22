29 scientists of Jadavpur University figure in Stanford University database for research publications

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) Twenty-nine scientists of Jadavpur University in Kolkata have found a place in the database compiled by Stanford University that ranks the top two per cent of scientists worldwide based on their research publications.

An official of the Jadavpur University Teachers Association claimed the number of scientists from JU is the highest in the list among all the universities of the country.

This was followed by BHU (24), University of Hyderabad (22), and University of Delhi (18).

Across the country, 2,049 names from various universities and institutes have made it to the list.

Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das told PTI it was a matter of pride for the country and West Bengal in particular that so many teachers of the varsity have been included in the prestigious database.

“ Jadavpur University scientists have won this honour even though the university is not privileged to get adequate central funds. The Centre should consider how JU is pursuing scientific research with its limited financial resources, being a state university, and allocate more funds to it," Das said.

The database, which has taken into consideration research publications up to 2020 end, includes the top two per cent of scientists of the world based on percentile score.

Jadavpur University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI "it is a confirmation of the high academic standard of our faculty. Jadavpur University is in the same bracket as IIT Kharagpur and other leading institutions and our teachers and scientists are undertaking important works in the domain of scientific research which is acclaimed all over the world." As many as 114 scientists of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, have made it to the list, ranking it first among the higher educational institutes in the country. PTI SUS MM MM

