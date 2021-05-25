297 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Students Write To CJI Seeking For SC To Quash Physical Exams

Nearly 300 students have written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramanna and other Supreme Court judges seeking the Supreme Court's direction over the conducting of physical examinations for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams.

"We are writing to you in the circumstances when the COVID cases have reached numbers which are unprecedented. Many students have lost their parents and family members. The sudden upsurge has left us with no other option but to stay indoors," the letter said while adding that lakhs of students across the country are raising fear and apprehension about the physical conduct of the examination in the middle of the second wave.

"In an event, the students are forced to appear in the examination who is going to take the responsibility in case the examination centre proves to be hotspots? The Government and the CBSE might want to consider if they will take responsibility of the students in case they are infected with the deadly virus," the letter read.

The students opined that it will be a disastrous decision for the students to appear physically amid the unprecedented health crisis. The students in the letter added that they are ready to be evaluated in any other alternative mode including online conduct of exam, alternative evaluation.

The students' prayer to the Chief Justice of India over CBSE Class 12 Board Exams:

a. That the Supreme Court may be pleased to take suo-moto cognisance in the matter and may be pleased to quash the decision of the CBSE to hold physical examination in the middle of raging health crisis;

b. That the Supreme Court may be pleased to direct the evaluation of Class 12 students on the basis of alternative modes/online exams, so as to do complete, equal and fair justice to the students and to exclude possibility of discrimination, disadvantage and risk of life.

c. Pass any other Order, as deem fit by the Supreme Court

High-level Central meetings over CBSE Class 12 Board exams

This letter comes amid the uncertainty looming over CBSE Class 12 Board Exams while the country still struggles to contain the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials to deliberate over the future of the critical board exams. The meeting was called by PM Modi after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' invited 'detailed suggestions' from States on the issue of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After serious deliberations, the Education Minister said that there is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams; an informed and collaborative decision will be taken by June 1.

According to PTI sources, the CBSE has proposed conducting the critical board examination between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. It also proposed two options to conduct the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams- conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled. Sources claimed that the majority of states were in favour of the second option while some wanted a mix of both options. Notably, the CBSE has already cancelled Class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. The April and May edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were also postponed. These are just some of the options on the cards, full details regarding this are awaited.