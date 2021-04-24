2nd PUC Exam Time Table For Theory And Practical Exams Out; Details Here

The COVID-19 cases in India are continuously rising with each passing day. Various exams have been either postponed or cancelled because of the resurgence in COVID-19 positive patients. The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released updates about the 2nd PUC exams. The theory exams are to be conducted from May 24th, 2021, as declared previously by the official website. Check more information about the timetable for 2nd PUC theory exams below.
When is 2nd PUC practical exam?
- According to a report in news.aglasem.com, the practical exam for PUC will be conducted from April 28 to May 18, 2021.
The 2nd PUC exam is scheduled to start from the last week of May 2021. Amid rising COVID-19 positive cases in India, several governments conducted and private exams have been postponed for the safety of the students and staff. However, the 2nd PUC exam has not been postponed since the previous notification.
This implies that the exams will commence from May 24th, 2021. The timetable of the same was shared by the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka. The exams will be conducted from May 24th, 2021, and will continue till May 24th, 2021.
The first exam that will be conducted is the History exam and will be followed by Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music. The last exam to be conducted is the English, on June 16th, 2021. Here is more information about the 2nd PUC exam time table.
2nd PUC exam time table
- Monday, May 24 – History
- Tuesday, May 25 - Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music
- Wednesday, May 26 – Geography
- Thursday, May 27 – Psychology, Basic Maths
- Friday, May 28 – Logic
- Saturday, May 29 – Kannada
- Monday, May 31 - Accountancy, Mathematics, Education
- Tuesday, June 1 - IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and wellness
- Wednesday, June 2 – Political Science, Computer Science
- Thursday, June 3 – Biology, Electronics
- Friday, June 4 – Economics
- Saturday, June 5 – Home Science
- Monday, June 7 – Business Studies, Physics
- Tuesday, June 8 – Geology
- Wednesday, June 9 - Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
- Thursday, June 10 – Sociology, Chemistry
- Friday, June 11 – Urdu, Sanskrit
- Saturday, June 12 – Statistics
- Monday, June 14 – Optional Kannada
- Tuesday, June 15 – Hindi
- Wednesday, June 16 – English
How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2021
- Visit the official website pue.kar.nic.in
- The second step involves going to the examination section
- Click on the link which reads final time table of II PUC May 2021 examination
- Scroll down to find the datasheet
- Download it and take a print out.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka at pue.kar.nic.in to know about all the latest 2nd PUC exam update and news related to the Karnataka PUC exam.
