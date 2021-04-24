2nd PUC Exam Time Table For Theory And Practical Exams Out; Details Here

The COVID-19 cases in India are continuously rising with each passing day. Various exams have been either postponed or cancelled because of the resurgence in COVID-19 positive patients. The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released updates about the 2nd PUC exams. The theory exams are to be conducted from May 24th, 2021, as declared previously by the official website. Check more information about the timetable for 2nd PUC theory exams below.

When is 2nd PUC practical exam?

According to a report in news.aglasem.com, the practical exam for PUC will be conducted from April 28 to May 18, 2021.

The 2nd PUC exam is scheduled to start from the last week of May 2021. Amid rising COVID-19 positive cases in India, several governments conducted and private exams have been postponed for the safety of the students and staff. However, the 2nd PUC exam has not been postponed since the previous notification.

This implies that the exams will commence from May 24th, 2021. The timetable of the same was shared by the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka. The exams will be conducted from May 24th, 2021, and will continue till May 24th, 2021.

The first exam that will be conducted is the History exam and will be followed by Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music. The last exam to be conducted is the English, on June 16th, 2021. Here is more information about the 2nd PUC exam time table.

2nd PUC exam time table

Monday, May 24 – History

Tuesday, May 25 - Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music

Wednesday, May 26 – Geography

Thursday, May 27 – Psychology, Basic Maths

Friday, May 28 – Logic

Saturday, May 29 – Kannada

Monday, May 31 - Accountancy, Mathematics, Education

Tuesday, June 1 - IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and wellness

Wednesday, June 2 – Political Science, Computer Science

Thursday, June 3 – Biology, Electronics

Friday, June 4 – Economics

Saturday, June 5 – Home Science

Monday, June 7 – Business Studies, Physics

Tuesday, June 8 – Geology

Wednesday, June 9 - Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

Thursday, June 10 – Sociology, Chemistry

Friday, June 11 – Urdu, Sanskrit

Saturday, June 12 – Statistics

Monday, June 14 – Optional Kannada

Tuesday, June 15 – Hindi

Wednesday, June 16 – English

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2021

Visit the official website pue.kar.nic.in The second step involves going to the examination section Click on the link which reads final time table of II PUC May 2021 examination Scroll down to find the datasheet Download it and take a print out.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka at pue.kar.nic.in to know about all the latest 2nd PUC exam update and news related to the Karnataka PUC exam.

Image Credits: Shutterstock