2nd PUC Toppers: Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2020 Here

The Karnataka PUE board has announced the 2nd PUC result 2020 today on July 14, 2020. So, students who gave the examination can check their marks on the official website at www.karresults.nic.in and www.pue.kar.nic.in. While some of the papers took place in March, the officials had to postpone the remaining ones amid COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Among them, the English subject exam happened on June 18, 2020. Here are the results and the list of 2nd PUC toppers that you must check out right away. Read on:

According to reports, more than 5.95 lakh students appeared for the 2nd PUC exams. Among them, 69.2 per cent passed the board examination that Department of Pre-University Examination, Karnataka conducted. A total of 6.75 lakh students appeared for the same. The Education Minister announced the 2nd PUC result 2020 at the press conference on Tuesday at 11:30 pm. So, we have mentioned the Karnataka PUC toppers list 2020 that you must check out. As per a report by a leading daily, some students have aced the Science and Arts stream. So, here’s the 2nd PUC toppers list.

Karnataka PUC toppers list 2020

2nd PUC toppers ( Science stream)

Abhijna Rao, Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi (596 marks)

Prerana M N, Vidyamandir PU College, Malleshwaram, Bangalore (596 marks)

2nd PUC toppers ( Arts stream)

Karegouda Dasanagoudra, Indu Independent PU College, Bellary (594 marks)

Subject-wise pass percentage

As per reports, Science stream has the highest pass percentage with 76.20% in 2nd PUC result 2020. Commerce students follow the former one by registering 65.52%. However, the Arts field has achieved the least PUC results 2020 with 41.27% of candidates.

The male pass percentage for PUC results 2020 is 54.77%. On the other hand, 55.29% of females have passed the exams. Meanwhile, the top district for 2nd PUC result 2020 has been Udupi with 90.71% of students passing. Dakshin Karnataka and Kodagu follow the former with 81.53 pass percentage.

How to check PUC results 2020

Students can visit the official site at www.karresults.nic.in

On the home page, they need to click on 2nd PUC result 2020 link

It will lead to a new page where candidates have to fill their details before clicking on submit button for 2nd PUC result 2020

PUC results 2020 will appear on the screen

Students need to download the 2nd PUC result 2020 and print it out for future reference

SMS method

Students can also check their 2nd PUC result 2020 via SMS. They need to type KAR12Registration number and send it to 56263. The PUC results 2020 will appear on their device’s screen.

