'55% OBC Posts In Central Universities Lying Vacant': Dharmendra Pradhan To Lok Sabha

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has told Lok Sabha that over 55 per cent of the sanctioned posts for Other Backward Classes (OBSs) and around 42 per cent of the posts for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in central universities across the country are lying vacant. The Union Minister said 2,389 posts for SCs and 1,199 posts for STs and 4,251 posts for OBCs are vacant across 45 central universities.

Dharmendra Pradhan on posts lying vacant in central universities

The Union Education Minister said, "In order to protect the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs in appointments, Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019 was notified on July 12, 2019, to provide reservation of posts in direct recruitment in teachers’ cadre in Central Educational Institutions by considering the university as a unit.”

Pradhan said that after the implementation of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teacher's Cadre) Act, 2019, the OBC reservation has been implemented at all levels. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared the guidelines for recruitment of faculty in universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities outlining the selection procedure and the time frame for recruitment which has been circulated to all universities to adhere to the guidelines, he added.

According to the Union Minister, in 2019, the UGC had sent letters on July 31, August 7, September 5, and October 22, to universities requesting them to ensure that these vacant positions in all educational institutions are filled at the earliest. “However, the onus of filling up the vacant posts lies on central universities, which are autonomously created under Acts of Parliament,” he added.

(Image Credit: PTI)