69000 Assistant Teacher Result Declared In Uttar Pradesh, Marks Available From May 13

The Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Result has been declared on May 12, 2020. The exam was conducted on January 6, 2019. This test was a recruitment exam was 69,000 vacancies for the assistant teacher post. The cut-off to pass the exam was raised to 65 % from 45 %. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 60 %, which was shifted from 40 %.

69000 assistant teacher result out

More than 1.46 lakh candidates have passed the exams. Out of these, 36,314 candidates are from the general or open category, and 84,868 are from OBC category. The SC category individuals are 24,308 and then ST category has 27.

On the basis of the training programmes of the teachers, the number of qualified candidates is as follows:

D.El. Ed-- 38610

Para Teachers- 8018

B.Ed--- 97368

Others- 2064

In order to know the personal results, one has to go to the http://atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/ link and use the information given on the admit cards. The admit cards include the registration and roll number that has to be filled on the link to get the results. They will be able to see the results on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The merit list will not only include the marks obtained in the recruitment exam. 10 % more weightage is also given to marks obtained in class 10, 12, graduation, and qualifying exam (DElEd or BEd). Three questions from the answer key were deleted and hence the marks are given out of 147 rather than 150.

Steps to check the result:

Visit one of these two websites: atrexam.upsdc.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the 'download result link' given on the page

Enter registration number, roll number given on the admit card

Click on the download result link

Download it, and take a print out for yourself.

69000 assistant teacher answer key

The 69000 assistant teacher answer key was shared on the ATR exam link on the official website. The answer key set has all the four booklet series from Booklet A to Booklet D. Here is the answer key:

Source: atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Zone wise vacancies:

There are a number of vacancies in different zones of Uttar Pradesh. The state is divided into 7 zones. They are Allahabad, Badaun, Balia, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gorakhpur and Kushi Nagar. Here are the zone wise vacancies:

Allahabad- 900

Badaun- 1750

Balia- 1600

Barabanki- 1500

Sitapur- 2000

Gorakhpur- 1350

Kushi Nagar- 1600

