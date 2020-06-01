69000 Teachers Merit List To Release On June 1

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will release the District-wise list of candidates who have qualified assistant teachers’ recruitment exam for the teacher vacancy. According to reports, the teacher vacancy examination took place to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in government-run primary schools from June 1, 2020.

The 69000 teachers merit list is created considering the UP assistant teacher candidates’ educational qualification and their performance in the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Test (ATRE) for the teacher vacancy. The results for the same were announced on May 13, 2020.

Free Job alerts: 69000 teachers merit list

Reportedly, the UP 69000 teachers will take part in the counselling rounds which will take place in different districts for the final allotment of schools as per teacher vacancy. In the counselling round, UP assistant teacher will have to submit their original documents. Only after this process, the officials will issue the appointment letters. Moreover, the verification of all educational and training certificates will happen, leading to a medical examination before the first salary gets paid to them.

According to reports, as per the timetable issued by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on May 17, 2020, the district wise list of qualified candidates was supposed to come out on May 31, 2020. However, the last date for online amending and correcting mobile phone numbers was postponed by two days from May 26, 2020, to May 28, 2020. The decision was taken for the benefit of the UP 69000 teachers. But it impacted the release of the district wise selection list.

Reportedly, Secretary of the Basic Education Board Vijay Shankar Mishra revealed that the must-awaited 69000 teachers merit list would not release on Sunday. He said that the teams of Basic Education Board and National Informatics Centre have been working in that regards and a decision about UP 69000 teachers will take place as soon as the technical work gets completed. The 69000 teachers merit list is quite important because candidates whose names are in the district wise list would be able to participate in the counselling process which will happen between June 3, 2020, to June 6, 2020.

As per reports, Mishra had issued detailed orders to all the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), divisional assistant teachers (basic education), and principals of district institutes of education and training (DIETs) on May 29, 2020. He ordered guidelines to prevent COVID-19 including observation of social distancing, and the availability of hand sanitizers during counselling. Furthermore, the secretary ordered the adequate presence of policemen for the security purpose and for ensuring that every rules and guideline are being followed.

