Government Jobs 2020: A List Of Vacancies For Doctors, Typists, Teachers

Due to the lockdown, many people have been facing problems. They have been looking for jobs online in order to survive during the lockdown. There are a number of government jobs online that one can apply for. There are various states in India that are hiring people for government jobs. Take a look at some of the government jobs that you can apply for during the lockdown.

ALSO READ | Railway Recruitment 2020: Updated List For New Recruitment For Doctors, Nurse, Typist

Government jobs that you can apply for:

Himachal Pradesh University has invited applications for various posts under category B, C and D such as JBT, Clerk, Junior Office Assistant, Language Teacher, Date Entry Operator, Conductor, Driver, ANM, Peon and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post. The last date to apply is June 26, 2020.

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur, has released a short notification regarding the recruitment of Medical Officer Posts. Candidates must have an MBBS Degree from a recognized university.

There is also a General Manager vacancy in Delhi and the last date for submitting an application is June 17, 2020.

There is a Director vacancy in Indian Railways in Delhi and the last date for submitting an application is July 28, 2020.

There is an opportunity for Senior Clerk cum Typist in Kolkata and the last date for submitting an application is June 23, 2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 154 vacancies.

ALSO READ | Bank Recruitment: 6 Vacancies Of RBI Bank For Medical Consultant Post - See Last Date

There is an opportunity for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and the date for application submission is June 23, 2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 63 vacancies.

Assistant Loco Pilot is another post in Kolkata and the last date for application submission is June 23, 2020. The post has 324 vacancies.

Junior Engineer vacancy in Kolkata and the last date for application submission is June 23, 2020. The post has 8 vacancies.

ALSO READ | Bank Of India Recruitment 2020: Multiple Posts Available At Sangli And Kolhapur Branch

There is a Director vacancy in Banglore and the last date for submitting an application is June 30, 2020.

There is Consultant vacancy in Banglore and the last date for submitting an application is June 5, 2020.

Junior Clerk cum Typist vacancy in Mumbai and the last date for submitting an application is June 10, 2020. The post is for Mumbai location with 42 vacancies. The same post is also for Kolkata location with 68 vacancies and the last date for submitting an application is June 23, 2020

ALSO READ | Army Recruitment 2020: Check How To Attain Admit Cards And How To Apply In Open Positions