Aadhaar Card To Be Accepted As ID Proof By GRE And TOEFL From July 1

Aadhaar Card can now be used as Identity proof by students applying for the Graduate Record Examinations and the Test of English as a Foreign Language. GRE and TOEFL are the exams undertaken by students who wish to study abroad. Many reputed universities across the world demands TOEFL and GRE examinations as an admission requirement. Earlier Aadhar Card was not among the list of Identity Proof accepted.

Aadhaar Card as ID Proof

This new change where student can submit Aadhaar Card as ID proof will be applicable from 1st July 2021. Conducting body of the exam which is Education Testing Service took this decision. It was taken considering COVID-19 situation in Country. Education Testing service in a statement mentioned that the students were facing difficulties in getting passports. It was due to restrictions imposed by state due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Rule is Temporary

As per the statement issued, "this is only a temporary measure that will be brought into effect from July 1, 2021, and will be applicable until further notice. The new rule will be applicable for TOEFL and GRE General Home-based tests which have become popular during the pandemic along with the internet-based tests conducted in the different exam centres." This new rule will be applicable for the new TOEFL Essential Tests conducted by ETS. TOEFL is scheduled from August 21, 2021, and the GRE subject test is scheduled to be conducted from October 2021.

This new development will make it easier for applicants to apply for the tests. Once the situation normalises, this new development will be pushed back. After that passport will continue to be the only accepted identification proof to apply for the tests.

About ETS

