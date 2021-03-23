AAI Recruitment 2021: AAI Invites Applications For 25 New Apprenticeship Posts

AAI Recruitment: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from candidates who are interested in the post of Apprentice. An AAI Recruitment notification was released on the official website aai.aero recently. The notification reveals that the last date to apply for AAI recruitment is on or before March 25, 2021. Here are more details about the vacancy.

AAI Recruitment 2021 details

The AAI Recruitment notification reveals that a total of 25 posts are available in this recruitment drive. Candidates from various engineering fields with different specializations can apply for the job. Here are more details about the posts.

AAI Recruitment 2021 posts

Graduate Mechanic/Auto Mechanic: 03 seats

Graduate Electronic & Communication: 04 seats

Graduate in Aeronautical/Automobile: 02 seats

Graduate in Civil Engineering: 01 seat

Graduate in Computer Science: 01 seat

Diploma in Auto Mechanic: 01 seat

Diploma in electrical: 01 seat

Diploma in electrical and communication: 10 seats

Diploma in computer science: 01 seat

Diploma in civil: 01 seat

Payscale: Candidates with a graduate degree will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 and the ones with a Diploma will be paid Rs 12,000.

Eligibility for the AAI Recruitment 2021

Candidates must either possess a four-year degree in Engineering or a three-year diploma from a recognized institution.

What is the Selection criteria for the AAI vacancy?

The notification mentions that a provisional selection will be done on a merit basis. The final selection will be based on interviews and verification of certificates and testimonials produced by the candidate. The shortlisted candidates will then be called for interview and document verification.

How to Apply for the AAI Recruitment 2021?

Head to the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal and log in by using the user ID and password you have received after enrollment.

Click on Airports Authority of India- RCDU/FI & E&M/ Workshop – Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi.

Applicants can then click on the Apply button before them and key in their credentials. They will soon after which they will receive a message saying “successfully applied for the training position”.

More about the Airport Authority of India (AAI)

The Airports Authority of India or AAI is a body created under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. According to its official website, it is responsible for creating, upgrading as well as managing civil aviation infrastructure in India. The authority manages Communication Navigation Surveillance / Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) services over Indian airspace. The website states that the AAI is currently managing a total of 137 Airports, out of which 23 are International Airports.

