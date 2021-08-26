Last Updated:

AAI Recruitment 2021: Application Window For Senior Assistant Posts Closing Soon

AAI Recruitment 2021: Application window for senior assistant posts closing soon . Last date to apply is August 31. Salary up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

Written By
Nandini Verma
AAI Recruitment 2021

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for recruitment against 29 vacancies for the posts of Senior Assistant. The online application window is going to be closed down soon. The last date to apply for AAI Recruitment 2021 is August 31. The window had opened on July 29, 2021. 

Interested and eligible applicants who have not yet applied for the posts should do it before the deadline. The applicants have to download the performa (form) and send the filled form on email to dpcrhqer@aai.aero. The applications for candidates after proper scrutiny and certification may be forwarded in the enclosed proforma to email: dpcrhqer@aai.aero followed by hard copies of the same by speed post to the DPC Cell, Department of HRM, Regional Headquarters (Eastern Region), Kolkata, on or before 31 August 2021 positively along with self-attested copies of Academic/Professional Qualification & Caste Certificate.

  • Senior Assistant (Operation) --14 Posts
  • Senior Assistant (Finance) -- 06 Posts
  • Senior Assistant (Electronics) -- 09 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

  • Senior Assistant (Operation) -- Candidates should have a bachelor's degree from a recongised university with LMV License. A diploma in Management will be proffered. Age Limit: up to 50 years as of 30 June 2021.
  • Senior Assistant (Finance) --Candidates should have a B.Com degree from a recongised university with the computer training course of 03 to 06 month.  Age Limit: up to 50 years as of 30 June 2021.
  • Senior Assistant (Electronics) -- Candidates should have a diploma from a recongised university in Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio Engineering. Age Limit: up to 50 years as of 30 June 2021.

Pay Scale:

  • Senior Assistant (Operation) -- Rs. 36000 to Rs. 1,10,000
  • Senior Assistant (Finance) -- Rs. 36000 to Rs. 1,10,000
  • Senior Assistant (Electronics) -- Rs. 36000 to Rs. 1,10,000
First Published:
