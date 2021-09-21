Last Updated:

Aarogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 Released For Group C & D Posts, See Direct Link

Aarogya Vibhag Maharashtra admit card 2021 has been released for Group C & D posts exam. Registered candidates can click on the direct link mentioned here.

Aarogya vibhag maharashtra admit card 2021

Aarogya Vibhag Maharashtra admit card 2021: The Public Health Department has released the Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 for both Group C and Group D positions. The admit cards released are for the written exam that is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of September on September 25 and 26, 2021. Those candidates who have already registered themselves for the recruitment exam should download their hall ticket now. It has been uploaded on the official websites of the National Rural Health Mission. The list of official websites has been attached below. Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below or simply by clicking on the direct link.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2021: Websites to check

  1. Nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in
  2. arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

In order to check the Aarogya Vibhag Maharashtra group C admit card and Aarogya Vibhag Maharashtra group D admit card easily, candidates should be ready with their user name and password. Candidates should remember to carry the hall tickets to the examination hall. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. 

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

  • Candidates should visit any of the official websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, jump to the ‘Latest News’ section and click on the link which reads Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021.
  • Candidates will then be asked to enter the required details mentioned above like username, password, and captcha code to log in
  • Post logging in the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the same and download the admit card
  • Candidates must also take a printout of the same so that it can be carried to the examination center
  • Here is the direct link to download admit card

The exam for which admit cards have been released aims to fulfill the requirement of 2,725 Group C and 3,466 Group D vacancies. Candidates will be hired for House Keeper Dresser, Store Guard, Laboratory Scientist Officer, Laboratory Assistant, and other positions. It is mandatory to follow the COVID-19 protocols in the examination hall. Along with the admit card, candidates should not forget to carry valid ID proof. For being more updated, candidates are free to visit the official websites mentioned above.

