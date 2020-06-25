AHSEC Result Declared: Abhinash Kalita Tops The Science Stream In Assam Board Result 2020

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the Assam Board result for class 12th students at 9 am on June 25, 2020, Thursday. Candidates who have taken the Assam Board 2020 exams can check their scores online from the official website at www.ahsec.nic.in. Apart from this, they can also seek AHSEC results on alternative sites like www.resultsassam.nic.in. Students can also find third-party websites for checking their scores online.

AHSEC result

According to reports, Controller of examinations Pankaj Borthakur suggested the students get their results and mark sheets from those websites by keying in their respective roll numbers. Assam Board 2020 exams took place between February 12, 2020, to March 14, 2020, at 772 examination centres in Assam state. This year, students experienced a delay in AHSEC result due to the lockdown following coronavirus outbreak.

Girls outperform boys in Assam result 2020

According to reports, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council exam controller Borthakur also said that the board would send hard copies of the mark sheet and certificates of all students within a week. As per reports, girls have outperformed boys in Assam Board result for class 12th again. This year, the passing percentage of females is higher than males in all streams like Arts, Commerce, and Science.

Among arts students, the passing percentage of girls is 93.85%, while for boys it is 89.55%. In the commerce stream, the former category has a passing percentage of 84.33%, and the latter has 91.09%. Meanwhile, girls have a passing percentage of 94.33% in comparison to boys, who have 91.09%.

According to reports, the Commerce stream has the highest passing percentage with 88.18 percent. On the other hand, Science and Arts have 88.06 and 78.28 passing percentage, respectively. Abhinash Kalita topped the Science stream with 486 marks and secured 97.2 percent in AHSEC result.

Best performing districts in Assam Board result

Sivasagar is the best performing district in 2020. In the arts stream, Darrang outperforms other places with a passing percentage of 89.07. Among commerce students, Chirang, West k Anglomg, and Majuli have given 100 percent score. On the other hand, Sivasagar district tops the science stream with a passing percentage of 95.97.

As per reports, around 2.34 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Board 2020 exams. Candidates who cannot check their AHSEC result through the official website www.ahsec.nic.in can download the board’s app Upolobdha. On the other side, they can also find their result via SMS. Students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 after which they will receive message alerts.

