ABVP Lambasts JNU Over its Misogynistic Circular on Sexual Harassment; 'Old Age Thinking'

After National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also taken strong objection to the 'misogynistic' circular of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for a counselling session on sexual harassment offered to students of the central university, and has demanded for its removal.

In its letter to JNU's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the RSS-affiliated student wing of the university said, "This is to bring to your notice, about the circular for a counseling session for sexual harassment issued which says ICC came across a number of cases where sexual harassment takes place among close friends. "Boys generally cross (sometimes advertently, sometimes inadvertently) the thin line between friendship's bantering and sexual harassment. Girls suppose to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments."

"This kind of misogynist and rudimentary order reflects upon the old age thinking and an instance of a deliberate attempt of moral policing. ICC lacks student representation and therefore results in such primitive decisions. Telling students, particularly the female students to distance themselves from the male counterparts makes them the second class citizens and is an infringement of their freedom and rights," the letter added.

ABVP JNU also kept forward two demands

ICC must organise various sensitisation programmes regarding the increasing online abuse seen in these tough times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

ICC must organise gender sensation programmes on a regular basis to make the campus a better and safe place to thrive in.

JNU's 'misogynistic' circular on sexual harassment

The letter by the ABVP refers to the heavily-criticised notification issued by JNU, published on the varsity's official website, stating 'girls supposed to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends to avoid any harassment' and further, counselling sessions will be organised for addressing such issues concerning sexual harassment.

The prejudiced and 'misogynistic' purview of JNU authorities could not evade the public domain and the circular has drawn the ire of several student bodies and teacher body outfits who have reeked it of victim shaming. Flagging objections with the circular, students and teachers claim that the attempt to trivialise such grave predicament concerning sexual harassment translates into rampant sexual offences and further reduces it to a 'banter'.

