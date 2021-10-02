ABVP Launches 150 Helpline Numbers To Assist Delhi University Students; Check Here

As Delhi University starts the admission procedure, the students' political wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, launched a list of helpline numbers for newcomers who face difficulty at the time of admission. This came after the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India, NSUI launched a helpline number for students to address queries. This time, ABVP has issued college-wise helpline numbers, meaning students studying in North Campus can contact anyone among the 20-25 contacts, while students belonging to other colleges can also contact the respective coordinator of their college or that area.

Meanwhile, the RSS-affiliated student organization has also issued centralized helpline numbers and Whatsapp numbers to report all the queries and problems. ABVP's centralized contact number is 011-27662725 and WhatsApp number is 9818459062. According to the student organization statement, these numbers have been made operational for the convenience of the students. "ABVP Delhi University Helpline numbers Feel free to reach out with your queries, we are more than happy to help you throughout admissions and later," read the statement.

ABVP helpline numbers for DU: Check here

ABVP has launched the helpline numbers for admissions in 71 DU colleges. The student's wing mostly solves the issues of the students at the college level only. However, the ABVP has asked students to contact them in the event of a miscalculation of marks by college officials, a lack of consideration, or non-approval of candidature for admissions on time. Notably, the student organization is also active on social media platforms and stays connected to students through regular posts and updates.

Image: PTI