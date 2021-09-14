Academic Year In Maharashtra To Begin From Nov 1; Minister Says 'no Offline Classes Yet'

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday made it clear that offline classes in colleges may not start from November 1, the tentative date when the Maharashtra College Academic year was scheduled to begin.

The minister maintained that a decision on physical classes will be taken as per the situation prevailing at that time after consulting with District Magistrates, who are also the head of respective disaster management committees.

Samant confirms physical classes to start after students receive first dose

"I have said the academic year will begin from November 1. I have not said physical classes will begin from that day. Right now, taking that risk of starting offline classes) is a big challenge," Samant said.



"We have to consider the fact that not all eligible beneficiaries have been administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while only 17-18 per cent have got the second dose. If all students had received both doses, we could have thought of starting physical classes," Samant added.

'No discrimination between students who passed during COVID and others'

The minister also stated that the state government would file FIRs against firms if they discriminate between the students who concluded their studies during the COVID pandemic and others while providing jobs.

"It is not their (students') mistake that they did not have practicals (due to the pandemic). If any industry refuses employment to such students, then FIRs will be filed against them," minister Samant maintained.

Talking about the yet to be operational Chipi Airport in Sindhudurg, Samant stated the facility would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on November 9. Samant praised former Union Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu for the initiative and said that the credit for it (establishment of Chipi Airport) should be given to him (Prabhu).

Samant also said the induction of Narayan Rane, who holds considerable hold in the Konkan region, in the Narendra Modi government may have boosted the morale of BJP workers but it has not demoralised Shiv Sainiks in the area.

Maharashtra recorded a total of 2,740 fresh COVID infections and 3,233 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of health. The state also recorded 27 deaths taking the cumulative death toll to 1,38,169. The state on Monday reported 49,880 active cases.

(Inputs: PTI)

