AEEE 2021 Result: Amrita University Phase 2 Results Declared, Here's How To Check

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University on Sunday declared the results of the second phase of its entrance exam – AEEE 2021. AEEE Phase 2 result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website at amrita.edu. The result declaration time was 5 pm on June 20.

Candidates who have passed AEEE 2021 phase 2 exam will have to appear for the third phase of the exam. The AEEE 2021 will be held in the month of July. "For all the applicants who applied for AEEE Phase2, Willingness submission for Phase 3 will be activated on June 21 at 9.00 AM. Only newly applied applicants can currently submit their willingness for Phase 3," the official website reads.

How to download AEEE 2021 Result

Visit the official website- amrita.edu

Go to the Admissions section and choose B.Tech 2021

Go to the AEEE tab

Click on AEEE 2021 phase 2 result link

Key in your login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Your AEEE 2021 phase 2 result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check AEEE 2021 result

"The centralised seat allotment process will begin in the first week of August, after the third phase of the exam, the university said. “CSAP for the B.Tech programmes, offered at Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore campuses of the varsity, will be fully online,” an official statement said. “Those who register for CSAP are allotted the branch most preferred by the candidate. Meritorious candidates will get the seats with scholarship fees. Candidates with good rank can avail the scholarship,” it added.