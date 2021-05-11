AEEE 2021 Result For Phase 1 Announced @amrita.edu; Check How To Download Here

Earlier today, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham declared the result of the first phase of AEEE 2021 on their official website. The AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam was held on April 17-18, 2021, via online remote proctored mode. Following the declaration of the AEEE 2021 result, candidates are requested to register themselves for the counselling sessions for admission at the earliest as per schedule. Here's how to check AEEE 2021 result among other details regarding the AEEE exam.

AEEE 2021 Result declared on May 11

How to check AEEE 2021 result?

Visit the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - amrita.edu. The link for phase 1 AEEE exam results will be activated on the homepage of the website itself. Click to proceed. Upon landing on the next page, you will be required to log into their account to proceed further. Enter the email id and password you had generated while applying. After entering the login details correctly, the link for ‘download scorecard’ will appear on the next page, with which you will be able to view the AEEE 2021 result. Download and take a print out of the AEEE 2021 result for future reference.

It must be noted that besides the result determined for AEEE 2021 does not only account for the AEEE exam but also indicates the All-India Rank (AIR) secured by the candidates. Furthermore, the name of the candidate, their registration number, roll number, etc will also be mentioned in the scorecard. Phase II of the exam is set to begin from June 11 to 14, 2021, via online mode as well. Subsequently, the third phase AEEE 2021 exam date hasn't been announced yet but is tentatively scheduled for late June or the beginning of July.

Candidates who manage to qualify all the phases will have to then appear in the counselling rounds for allocation of seats. The varsity is likely to release detailed instructions regarding the admission process once the final phase of the AEEE exam is over. Taking note of last year trends, candidates may have to register online for counselling this year as well by paying a fee of Rs 5000.

