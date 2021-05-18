Aerodesign 2021: AeroMIT Bags 2nd Rank In The Oral Design Presentation

The AeroMIT Team from the Manipal Institute of Technology has secured the second rank in the Oral Design Presentation at SAE Aerodesign 2021, a competition organized by SAE International. The MIT team had participated in the Micro class category. The first rank was bagged by students from the University of Puerto-Rico-Mayaguez (USA). The AeroMIT team also bagged the fifth position in the Written Design Report where the Georgia Institute of Technology (USA) secured the top position.

SAE Aerodesign 2021 held using hybrid model

"Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year's competition was organized using a hybrid model. Teams were engaged in the competition through a 2-step registration process - the “Knowledge event” which was held online and the “Validation event” which is scheduled to be held offline. The Knowledge event included a written Design Report and Oral Technical Presentation. Whereas, the Validation event which is to be held in June will include a Technical Inspection and Flying Rounds," reads a press release.

Dr. D Srikanth Rao, Director MIT congratulated AeroMIT for their stupendous performance. “Despite the limitations imposed by pandemic, our students have been doing exceptionally well and have been winning accolades in international events. The pandemic has not the least affected their pursuit of technical prowess and learning abilities. The students have demonstrated that perseverance and determination can help us overcome all difficulties. They have made the best use of the available resources and time to keep themselves engaged in educational pursuit. I am very happy at the achievement of the AeroMIT team and wish them best for their next endeavor”.