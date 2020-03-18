AFCAT Result Out Now: How To Check AFCAT 1 Result On The Official Website

AFCAT stands for Air Force Common Admission Test. The written exam is conducted twice each year by the Indian Air Force to recruit candidates in the Indian Air Force. Eligible candidates who qualify in the written exam are shortlisted to appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview conducted by the Indian Air Force. The AFCAT exam was conducted on February 22 and 23 this year. AFCAT 1 result can be checked officially from here.

ALSO READ| Airmen Recruitment Exam For Star (01/2020) Postponed To Last Week Of April Due To COVID-19

AFCAT Result: Details about the exam result

The AFCAT exam was conducted for recruiting candidates to the Indian Air Force for flying and ground duties branches. The AFCAT 1 result was out yesterday on March 17 and can now be seen on the organisation's official site. According to the official notification, the candidates were competing for 249 vacancies.

Airmen Recruitment Exam For Star (01/2020) Postponed To Last Week Of April Due To COVID-19

Things to know before you login into the AFCAT website to check your AFCAT result

Make sure that one has their email ID, password, and captcha code to login into the AFCAT website. Candidates who clear this round will be sitting for the SSB interview at the AFSB centres. After that, they would be subjected to a medical test.

How to check AFCAT result: Follow these steps

Here are the steps you need to follow to check AFCAT result. AFCAT 1 result refers to the 1st phase of the AFCAT exam that was conducted in February this year.

Download the result from the official website with the link – https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Click on the candidate login tab

Click on AFCAT 01/2020

Type your AFCAT login details including email id, password and captcha code.

You can check the result, screenshot it or even take a download and then print it out.

Pic courtesy: AFCAT official website

What to do if you have forgotten your AFCAT login password?

Go to the official website, try to log in. If you are unable to use your password, click on Forgot password.

Enter the details like your registered email id, your registered mobile number, choose a security question which you had already answered while creating your AFCAT account. Answer the security question, enter the captcha code and then click on Submit.

Open your registered email id and use the given password for your AFCAT login.

ALSO READ| IBPS PO Mains Results For The Management Trainee Examination/ Probationary Officer Out Now

AFCAT result: Expected cut off

AFCAT 2020 was conducted online and consisted of objective type questions. Candidates appearing for the non-technical field in the Indian Air Force gave only the AFCAT exam and the ones applying for the technical field are supposed to give an additional exam called EKT exam (Engineering Knowledge Test), which is also conducted by the Indian Air Force. The expected cut-off for AFCAT 2020 (1) exam is 140-150 marks out of 300 and excepted cut-off for EKT is around 50-60 out of 150 marks.

ALSO READ| BAMU University Exam Postponed - Check The Official Notification Released By BAMU

What to do after a candidate has cleared AFCAT 1?

If a candidate has cleared AFCAT 1, they need to print out the AFCAT result for future references.

The next thing the candidates need to do is to select the dates for the SSB interview as soon as possible.

ALSO READ| AFCAT Expected Cut Off 2020: Check The Expected Cut Off Marks For AFCAT And EKT 2020