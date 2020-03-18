AFCAT Result Out Now: How To Check AFCAT 1 Result On The Official Website

AFCAT stands for Air Force Common Admission Test. The written exam is conducted twice each year by the Indian Air Force to recruit candidates in the Indian Air Force. Eligible candidates who qualify in the written exam are shortlisted to appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview conducted by the Indian Air Force. The AFCAT exam was conducted on February 22 and 23 this year. AFCAT 1 result can be checked officially from here.
The AFCAT exam was conducted for recruiting candidates to the Indian Air Force for flying and ground duties branches. The AFCAT 1 result was out yesterday on March 17 and can now be seen on the organisation's official site. According to the official notification, the candidates were competing for 249 vacancies.
Make sure that one has their email ID, password, and captcha code to login into the AFCAT website. Candidates who clear this round will be sitting for the SSB interview at the AFSB centres. After that, they would be subjected to a medical test.
Here are the steps you need to follow to check AFCAT result. AFCAT 1 result refers to the 1st phase of the AFCAT exam that was conducted in February this year.
AFCAT 2020 was conducted online and consisted of objective type questions. Candidates appearing for the non-technical field in the Indian Air Force gave only the AFCAT exam and the ones applying for the technical field are supposed to give an additional exam called EKT exam (Engineering Knowledge Test), which is also conducted by the Indian Air Force. The expected cut-off for AFCAT 2020 (1) exam is 140-150 marks out of 300 and excepted cut-off for EKT is around 50-60 out of 150 marks.
