AFCAT 2022: IAF Releases Notification For Recruitment For 269 Posts; To Start From Dec 1

AFCAT 2022 Recruitment: Indian Airforce has released the notification for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022 for recruitment in the post of Commissioned Officers in Flying and Ground Duty, Technical and Non Technical branches. As per reports, aspirants will be able to apply online for the courses beginning in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches from December 1 to December 2021 on afcat.cdac.in.

Indian Airforce has invited applications for recruitment in a total of 269 posts. Candidates who desire to apply for the Flying Branch should be aged between 20-24 years old as of January 1, 2023. Aspirants who want to apply for the Ground Duty branches should be in the age group 20-26 years as of January 1, 2023. However, certain age relaxations will be given for which candidates are advised to check the official notification released by Indian Air Force before applying for the post.

Training for the posts would begin on the first week of January 2023 at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Hyderabad, Telangana. Candidates need to undergo rigorous training of 52 weeks. A non-refundable fee of Rs 250 will be charged for applying to the Air Force Common Admission Test.

Applications are also invited for the grant of Permanent Commission or Short Service Commission for the NCC Special Entry Scheme.

Important Dates:

Application Process starts: December 1, 2021

Last day to apply: December 30, 2021

Recruitment Process for AFCAT 2022

Selection of candidates will be done based on the AFCAT written test. The second round will be based on the Officers Intelligence Rating Test & Picture Perception and Discussion test and a psychological test. The third round will comprise Group tests and Interviews.

Steps to Apply for AFCAT 2022

Aspirants need to apply online from December 1 to December 30, 2021, by following the below-mentioned steps.

Candidates need to keep their Aadhaar Card ready for online registration

Candidates have to click on the “CANDIDATE LOGIN’’ on the Home page that will lead to AFCAT Sign-in

The following page will direct applicants to click “NOT YET REGISTERED? REGISTER HERE”.

Candidates have to sign up and create a Log-in ID and will receive a password in the registered email id.

Upon successful registration, applicants have to sign in with their registered email id and a system-generated password.

In the next step, applicants have to reset their password and log out.

Then they have Log-in again and then select their entry: “AFCAT”; “NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH”.

Then they have to click on “INSTRUCTIONS”. Aspirants have to read the instructions carefully.

In the following step, applicants have to click “APPLICATION FORM FILLING” and then click “MAKE PAYMENT” through the online mode. (applicable only for AFCAT)

In the final step, click “PAYMENT STATUS” to view whether the payment has been successful.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK