AFCAT Notification 2021: Application Process Likely To Begin From June 1 On Afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force has invited applicants to take part in the IAF recruitment drive 2021 for Commissioned Officers in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) meteorology branches for Batch 02/2021 for the July course. As per reports, the application process will begin on June 1 with the last date to apply to be June 30, 2021. The AFCAT notification 2021, which will confirm the above information, is likely to be out soon. Here's everything you need to know about how to apply for AFCAT 2021.

AFCAT notification 2021 to be out soon: How to apply for AFCAT 2021?

AFCAT is typically conducted twice a year in February and August across India by the Indian Air Force. This year, as many as 334 vacancies will be filled through AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry & Meteorology Entry. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of AFCAT, of which a direct link is provided below. The registration link will be updated on the website at the time of the above-mentioned AFCAT application date. Here's how to apply -

Visit the official website of AFCAT - careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in (from 01 June to 30 June)

Click on “CANDIDATE LOGIN’’ on the homepage to proceed to the registration page.

You will be redirected to a new page where the link for AFCAT registration will be provided.

You will be required to create an account to proceed with the registration. Generate a login ID after which a password will be provided by the system to the registered email ID.

After successful login, the candidate can reset their password to what they want as it is important to remember the credentials during future use.

Select what you're applying for. In this case, click on “AFCAT”; “NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH”.

Click on “INSTRUCTIONS” and read it carefully. Acknowledge the same by checking the box to proceed to the next page.

You can now start filling the application process.

After entering your details, you will be redirected to the payment page. Pay the application fee of Rs. 250/- (No Fee for NCC Special entry)

Click on “PAYMENT STATUS” to view whether the payment was successful. If your registration number is displayed on the page, it will imply that the payment is successful.

Please note that the above registration process is with reference to the previous year's process. Make sure to keep your Aadhaar card handy while applying. Also, note that the Air Sqn NCC Senior division 'C' certificate holders are to apply online only through NCC Special entry. For more AFCAT news, please refer to the official website.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK