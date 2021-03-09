Last Updated:

AFCAT Result 2021: IAF Declares AFCAT CDAC 01/2021 Officer Exam Results, See Direct Link

IAF AFCAT CDAC Result 2021 declared for 01/2021 officer intake exam. Find direct link and steps to check CDAC results here. Get full details here.

afcat result 2021

Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the AFCAT CDAC officer result for 01/2021 intake. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of IAF. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below to check their AFCAT results 2021. Read on to know full details about the exam, selection, steps to check results etc.

Direct link to download IAF AFCAT Result 2021

How to check IAF AFCAT Results 2021:

  1. Visit the official website of the Indian Air Force at indianairforce.nic.in
  2. On the top of the homepage, click on the 'Careers in IAF' tab
  3. Go to the 'Officer' section
  4. You will be redirected to a new page of AFCAT CDAC
  5. Click on the 'Officer' tab again
  6. You will see the AFCAT Result 2021 notice flashing on the screen
  7. Click on 'Candidate Login' given at the top of the homepage
  8. Key in your login credentials and submit
  9. Your IAF AFCAT Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
  10. Download and take its printout.

IAF conducted AFCAT 01/2021 for admissions to flying branch and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches/ NCC special entry for courses commencing in January 2022 on February 20, 21, and 22. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will begin at 9.45 am and the second shift of the exam will begin at 2:15 pm. 

IAF AFCAT exam comprised two papers. The first paper had questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. Second paper i.e,- Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) was for candidates with one of the choices as a technical branch. The subjects for paper 2 included- Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics engineering. Paper 1 exam was for 2 hours and there were 100 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. Paper 2 was held for 45 minutes and there were 50 questions carrying 150 marks. The Online examination consisted of objective-type questions.

