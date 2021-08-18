Afghan Students In India Under Uncertainty As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan

With the ongoing crisis situation in Afghanistan, several concerns are arising regarding the students from Afghanistan studying in India on scholarships. Since the Taliban took over the national capital on Sunday, uncertainty regarding the future of such students has now become a matter of concern.

Afghan students in India

Many international students from across the world including Afghanistan come to India for pursuing higher education such as UG, PG, and PhD courses through the scholarships given by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). As a part of this, around 1,000 scholarships are given to the students of Afghanistan on a yearly basis to promote education among them.

With this, 15 Afghan students are already studying at the Kerala University, while the next batch of 11 students is expected to join next year. Speaking to ANI, Director of Centre for Global Academics, Kerala University, Dr Sabu Joseph shared his concerns regarding the foreign students. He also said that there are several officials associated with the Afghanistan government was specialising in particular topics.

He highlighted how the Taliban activities in the country have disturbed the overall admission procedure which was scheduled for the next academic year. 11 students are selected for 2021-22 via scholarships including one PhD scholar, seven PG scholars, three for the undergraduate program.

The Director further said that programs begin from September and their admissions are ongoing. However, due to the current situation, the students are tensed about whether they will get a visa to arrive in India.

Taliban in Afghanistan

Taliban entered the national capital, Kabul, and took over the Presidential Palace after the Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. Since then, several countries have any evacuating their diplomatic officials and citizens via aeroplanes. Also, an atmosphere of panic can be seen among the Afghan citizens who are desperately willing to leave the country.

(Image Credits: ANI)