Afghanistan Taliban Crisis: IIT-Bombay Allows Afghan Students To Return To Campus, Hostels

Amid the ongoing mayhem in Afghanistan, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has approved the requests of Afghan students to come to the IIT Bombay campus as a special case after Taliban militants hijacked Kabul and the situation in Afghanistan got worsened. Currently, the Taliban have become the new masters of Afghanistan as former President Ashraf Ghani vacated his post on Sunday.

Under India's scholarship program from ICCR, as many as 9 Afghan students are pursuing their master's program at IIT Bombay and had gone back to their native land due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the massive violence in Afghanistan is forcing residents, including these students, to leave the country.

IIT Bombay welcomes Afghan students to stay in hostels

IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri through a Facebook post said that he has approved the request of Afghan students studying at IIT Bombay who urged to return to college hostels. He said the situation in Afghanistan is consistently deteriorating and the so the students can come and stay at the IIT campus as a special case. He concluded by saying, the current situation in Afghanistan could possibly delay the arrival of Afghan students.

Taking to Facebook, the IIT director said, "We offered admission to quite a few students from Afghanistan in the master's program this year under scholarships from ICCR. Because of online instructions, they participated in the class from home. However, due to rapidly deteriorating conditions in their homeland, they wanted to come out of their country and join the hostels on the campus. Although we have approved their request to come to the campus as a special case, we are not sure how late it is for them to pursue their dreams. We hope that they are all safe and can join us soon".

Afghan Taliban Crisis

After the United States called back its army from Afghanistan, the Taliban gained massive power, which resulted in the fall of the Afghan government. As the former president, Ashraf Ghani left the country, the terror outfit of Afghanistan became the new ruler of the country. Currently, the situation in Afghanistan is worse and residents in large numbers are trying to leave. Although India has permitted Afghan students to return to India, the current situation in Afghanistan could delay their arrival.

Afghanistan students at JNU

Many Afghan students are currently studying at various Indian institutes including Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). After the current crisis in Afghanistan, these students are looking for visa extensions by applying for various long-run academic courses and are not willing to return to their home country. Many have expressed their concerns over the expiry of their visa and some said they won't return until the situation is stable in Afghanistan.

While speaking to ANI, a JNU student named Jalaluddin said, "My visa will expire next month. My request is to extend my visa for the long term. I don't have any options., Other students, from Afghanistan, are also facing the same problem". Meanwhile, another Afghanistan student staying in India said, "I'm part of a minority community in Afghanistan. I am from Bamyan province. It was the most peaceful and safe province. Today's Afghan news said that they (Taliban) took control of my province. I am worried about the future of minorities and women, ", reported ANI.

