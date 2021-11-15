AFMS Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 200 SSC Officer Posts

AFMS Recruitment 2021: Armed Forces Medical Services is inviting applications for recruitment of Short Service Commissioned Officer positions. The recruitment drive aims to select 200 eligible candidates. The recruitment notification was released on November 13 and the deadline to apply for the same is November 30, 2021. The recruitment notice has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed at amcsscentry.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to apply for 200 posts here.

Armed Forces Officer Recruitment: Important Dates

The online application process was started on November 13, 2021

The deadline to apply for the same is November 30, 2021

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for an interview round in December 2021. The official date has not been announced yet.

Vacancy Details

For Short Service Commissioned Officer posts, 180 male and 20 female candidates will be selected

Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts should have MBBS/ PG Diploma/ Post Graduation from any recognized university

For MBBS holders, the upper age limit is 30 years. For PG Degree Holders, the upper age limit to apply is 35 years

In order to apply, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200

AFMS Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply

The candidates who are interested in the SSC Officer posts will have to apply online

They will have to visit the official website amcsscentry.gov.in and look for the application link on the homepage

Candidates will then have to fill in the details and upload the relevant documents and submit the application form

The applications will be accepted till November 30, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about this recruitment drive. The list of instructions that have been mentioned in the official notification and that has to be followed by candidates has been mentioned below.

Instructions to be followed