After CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancellation, Here's How Many States Have Followed Suit

Following the CBSE's footsteps, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exams. As per this latest update, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) would devise a formula for calculating the awards keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE, and will declare the results accordingly.

While announcing this decision for class 12 examinations, the Himachal Pradesh government also said that in case the students are not satisfied with the results, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination. This special examination would be conducted once the situation becomes conducive.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to extend the statewide COVID-19 restrictions till June 14. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Besides, Himachal Pradesh, many other states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, etc have also called off state class 12 board examinations.

COVID: States that have cancelled class 12 board examinations

Goa

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on June 3 called off the Class 12 public examinations by issuing a circular declaring the cancellation. Those who are not satisfied with their results declared through a scheme to be announced by the board will be later provided with an opportunity to appear for an exam when conditions are conducive, Goa Board said in its circular.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on June 2 said that it has decided to cancel board exams for Class 12 students of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Haryana

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on June 1 had informed that the state government has decided to cancel the class 12 board exams conducted by the state board in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

Karnataka

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka government decided to cancel the class 12 exams but to go ahead with exams of class 10. In a statement released, the Karnataka government announced that exams of the second year of the pre-university course (PUC) or class 12 have been cancelled while the class 10 or SSLC exams will be held in the third week of July.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government announced on June 2 that it decided to scrap class 12 exams. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said exams have been cancelled as students' safety is his priority.

Maharashtra

Earlier on June 4, Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had informed that the Maharashtra state board has cancelled examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in view of the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.

Odisha

Odisha government on June 4 announced that it has decided to cancel the class 12 board examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) for this year. The government had said that the students will be evaluated using well defined objective criteria.

Rajasthan

Earlier on June 2, the Rajasthan government had decided to cancel class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) this year in the backdrop of a looming third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced its decision to cancel the class 12 state board exams in view of the current pandemic situation. This decision was taken after around 7,000 higher secondary schools asked parents and teachers for their opinion on the same.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on June 3 had cancelled the class 12 state board examinations to ward off Coronavirus infections. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also heads the state's Secondary Education Department.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,86,94,879 positive cases, out of which 2,67,95,549 have successfully recovered and 3,44,082 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,20,529 new cases, 1,97,894 fresh recoveries and 3,380 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 15,55,248.

(Image: PTI, Facebook, Twitter- @MKStalin, @OfficeofUT, @CMofHP)