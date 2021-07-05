After MPSC Aspirant's Suicide, Ajit Pawar Claims 'Vacant Posts Will Be Filled By July 31'

Following the shocking incident of a Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant’s suicide, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the posts for which the exams were completed will be filled on a priority basis. He took cognisance of the suicide of the 24-year-old and announced that the MPSC posts will be filled by July 31. Ajit Pawar was speaking on the first day of the two-day monsoon session when he made the announcement.

MPSC exams concluded to be filled by July 31: Ajit Pawar

The state of Maharashtra on Sunday, went into shock after police confirmed the death by suicide of Swapnil Lonkar, an MPSC aspirant. The government job aspirant allegedly committed suicide at his house in Pune's Hadapsar area on June 30, leaving behind a suicide note. The note left behind by Swapnil claimed that the ‘MPSC is an illusion.'

A civil engineering diploma holder, Swapnil had cleared the preliminary and main exams in 2019 and was waiting for the final interview, which was delayed due to the pandemic. Addressing the issue, Ajit Pawar said that the government will consider providing compensation for the family of the deceased aspirant. He also claimed that the government will try to create a positive atmosphere where no one is forced to take such extreme steps in the future.

Speaking about the issue, Pawar said, "Due to COVID, several functionaries are affected, the same is with MPSC exams. Still, I'd say that Swapnil (an MPSC aspirant who died by suicide) shouldn't have taken such an extreme step." He also said announced that the vacant posts will be filled by end of the month.

"We discussed this in cabinet meeting yesterday. We will meet General Administration Department today and we'll take immediate steps. We'll also look into aspects of helping Swapnil Lonkar's family. We'll try to make such an atmosphere that no Swapnil will be forced to take such a step. The vacant posts will be filled by July 31, 2021. The MPSC exam was held in 2019 in which Swapnil Lonkar appeared and cleared in July 2020," he added.

Govt under fire over the MPSC delay

The Maharashtra government is currently facing the heat from the opposition as well as the public over the issue. Opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis, earlier today urged the state government to keep aside the entire business of the house to discuss the aspirant’s death. He said that even though the MPSC exams are autonomous, it isn’t meant to function arbitrarily and needed more attention. He demanded a closer review and a total remapping of the exam system.

IMAGE: PTI