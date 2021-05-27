AGVB Recruitment For Director, faculty, Office Assistant & Attendant; Apply Before June 15

Quick links:
The Assam Gramin Vikash Prashikshan Trust (AGVPT) has released AGVB recruitment notification inviting applications for various posts. Aspirants can apply for the posts of Director, faculty, office assistant, and attendant on a contract basis for Rural Self-Employment Institutes (RSETI). Here are more details about the application process, pay scale and other details, read on to know.
The aspirants will have to apply through offline method. Aspirants can apply for various positions mentioned above by submitting an application form in the format given below. They can submit the application by Registered/ speed post at the following address:
The Chairman
Assam Gramin Vikash Prashikshan Trust
Assam Gramin Vikash Bank
Head Office, Bhangagarh
Guwahati – 781005
Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB) has come into existence from 1st April 2019 covering entire geographical area of the state through its strong network of 473 branches. Further after amalgamation of United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank, the sponsorship of the bank has gone to Punjab National Bank w.e.f 1st April 2020.
Govt. of India vide Notification No. F.1. (25)/2005 dated 12th January 2006 amalgamated the four Regional Rural Banks sponsored by the United Bank of India in the state of Assam to form Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB). The erstwhile RRBs amalgamated were