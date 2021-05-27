AGVB Recruitment For Director, faculty, Office Assistant & Attendant; Apply Before June 15

The Assam Gramin Vikash Prashikshan Trust (AGVPT) has released AGVB recruitment notification inviting applications for various posts. Aspirants can apply for the posts of Director, faculty, office assistant, and attendant on a contract basis for Rural Self-Employment Institutes (RSETI). Here are more details about the application process, pay scale and other details, read on to know.

AGVB recruitment 2021

AGVB Vacancy details: Director-5; Faculty-5; Office Assistant-5; Attendant-4

How to apply for AGVB recruitment 2021?

The aspirants will have to apply through offline method. Aspirants can apply for various positions mentioned above by submitting an application form in the format given below. They can submit the application by Registered/ speed post at the following address:

The Chairman Assam Gramin Vikash Prashikshan Trust Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Head Office, Bhangagarh Guwahati – 781005

Last Date to apply for AGVB vacancy

The application must reach the AGVPT on or before June 15, 2021.

Consolidated Salary per month:

For Director: ₹30,000

For Faculty: ₹20,000

For Office Assistant: ₹12,000

For Attendant: ₹8,000

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The candidate applying for the post of Director should be a maximum of 62 years as of April 1, 2021

As of April 1, 2021, the age limit for the professor, office assistant, and attendant positions is 22 to 40 years.

Selection process

Personal interview, demonstration/presentation will be used to choose candidates for the positions of Director and Faculty.

Personal interviews will be used to select candidates for the position of Assistant and attendant.

To examine their computer skills, the Bank may conduct a computer proficiency test for Faculty and Office Assistant positions.

Simply meeting the eligibility requirements does not entitle a candidate to an interview.

On the official website of AGVB, https://www.agvbank.co.in/, candidates can check their educational qualifications and other information.

About AGVB

As mentioned on the official website of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank,

Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB) has come into existence from 1st April 2019 covering entire geographical area of the state through its strong network of 473 branches. Further after amalgamation of United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank, the sponsorship of the bank has gone to Punjab National Bank w.e.f 1st April 2020. Govt. of India vide Notification No. F.1. (25)/2005 dated 12th January 2006 amalgamated the four Regional Rural Banks sponsored by the United Bank of India in the state of Assam to form Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB). The erstwhile RRBs amalgamated were

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK