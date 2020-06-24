AHSEC Result 2020 To Be Declared Soon; Find The Date And Other Details

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or the AHSEC has revealed in a statement that the board is all set to announce the results of the 12th standard board examinations. The evaluation process for the same was completed in the latter half of May 2020. A senior representative of the board has stated that final documentation is only left with regards to the evaluation. Once the process is completed, the results will be announced on June 25.

Also Read | Assam Restaurant Owner Redesigns Robots To Serve Food, Medicine To COVID-19 Patients

AHSEC Result 2020

The evaluation process was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the country. The nationwide lockdown had hampered with the academic calendar of AHSEC. However, the authorities have overcome the same and now are all set to release the results of AHSEC 12th board examinations. According to the official statements, the results will be announced on June 25, 2020. Students will have to keep their hall tickets handy to find the results.

Also Read | Assam HS Result 2020 To Be Out On June 25; Here's Everything You Need To Know About

Over 2.34 lakh students affiliated with the board have been waiting for the results. The examination for the AHSEC 12th board was conducted between February 12 to March 14, right before the nationwide lockdown was declared. Whoever has appeared for the exams are urged by the authorities to log in to the official website. The link for the same is ahsec.nic.in, another link that students can access is hsinfo.in.

Also Read | Baghjan Oil Field Fire: Assam's Pollution Control Board Withdraws Closure Notice To OIL

The authorities also revealed that the students can have a mobile notification update once the results are out. All they have to do is send an SMS to the number 57766. The SMS must have the content SEBA20<rollnumber>.

The previous year records of passing students suggest that about 60% had cleared in the 2019 examinations of the AHSEC. According to reports, Meghashree Bora was the top scorer in the state in 2019. Prominent athlete and international medallist Hima Das had also cleared her 12th standard examinations in the previous year. She reportedly passed the examinations with first division marks.

The AHSEC had declared the results of 10th standard in the initial days of June. The state witnessed a passing percentage of over 64% out of all the students who appeared. The top scorer in the AHSEC board for 10th standard was Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita, who hailed from the Padum Pukhuri High School. Out of all the districts, Nalabari had the highest passing percentage with over 78% of students clearing the examinations with flying colours.

Also Read | Assam Mulls 'ward-wise Lockdown' In Guwahati Amid Rise In Coronavirus Cases In Kamrup Area