AIAPGET Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

AIAPGET Admit Card 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card.

Nandini Verma
AIAPGET Admit Card 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card. Candidates who have registered for the All India Ayush PG examination can download their admit cards online. The admit cards are available for download on the official website - aiapget.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the All India Ayush PG test on September 18. Candidates who have to appear for the AIAPGET 2021 should download their AIAPGET 2021 admit card and take its printout. Candidates who do not bring their admit card (hard copy) to the exam centre will be denied entry. 

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions provided on the admit card carefully. The information related to the examination centre and reporting time would also be printed on the admit card. They must reach the exam centre by the reporting time. Candidates must download their AIAPGET 2021 admit card online by following the steps given below or click on the direct link that has been provided for the convenience of students. 

How to download AIAPGET Admit Card 2021

  • Visit the official website of NTA AIAPGET 2021- aiapget.nta.ac.in
  • On the home page, click on the AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card Download link given on the homepage
  • A new window would appear on your screen. Select if your wish to download using Application number and password or application number and date of birth
  • Key in your application form number and date of birth or password and submit
  • Your AIAPGET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download NTA AIAPGET 2021 admit card

