AIAPGET Final Answer Keys 2021 Released; Check Direct Link To Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test on Friday, October 22, 2021. The AIAPGET final answer key has been uploaded on its official website. All those candidates who appeared for AIAPGET can now check the final answer key from the official website which is nta.ac.in. The final answer key released is for the exam that was conducted on September 18, 2021. The steps to check the final answer key, as well as the direct link, have been mentioned here.

AIAPGET-2021 final answer key: Steps to check

Candidates should visit the official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads "AIAPGET-2021 Final Answer Key"

Candidates will be redirected to another page where the final answer key will be displayed

Candidates should download the answer key and are also advised to take its printout for future reference

The National Testing Agency had declared AIAPGET Results 2021 this week. Candidates who took the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can now check the result on the official website of NTA mentioned above. Before the final answer key, a provisional answer key was also released. Candidates who took the test were given two days' time to raise objections. The objection-raising portal was opened on October 6 and was closed on October 8, 2021. The result was announced on October 21, 2021.

Here is the direct link to check the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test final answer key.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified in the Information Bulletin-2021. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process,” says the National Testing Agency.

Image: Shutterstock