AIAPGET Result 2021 For PG Exam Out, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

Image: Pixabay
National Testing Agency has released the All India Post Graduate Entrance Test. The AIAPGET Result 2021 has been out on Thursday, October 21, 2021. All those candidates who took the exam can now check their results on the official website. The official website is aiapget.nta.ac.in.
To be noted that the AIAPGET Result 2021 that has been released is for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy papers. The exam for which results have been declared was conducted on September 18, 2021. The result has been prepared on the basis of Final Answer Key. To be noted that earlier the provisional key was released and candidates were asked to raise objections.
In order to check scorecards, candidates should be ready with their application number and password. The Post Graduate exam scores can be checked by following these steps. The direct link to check the same has also been attached here.
To be noted that this year a total of 26,146 candidates appeared for the entrance exam across all disciplines. The examination was conducted in two shifts. In case any candidate has any issues, he/she is ready to be in touch with National Testing Agency. Here is the direct link to check official notice.