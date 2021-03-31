AIBE 16 2021 Postponed; Registration Window For AIBE XVI Extended Till April 30

The Bar Council of India announced the postponement of AIBE XVI 2021. The examination that was supposed to be conducted on April 25 is now going to be held on a later date, of which details haven't been provided yet. The registration date has also been extended to April 30, 2021, which was previously scheduled to close today, March 31. Here's everything you need to know about AIBE 16 registration, how to apply and other important dates.

AIBE 16 2021 - AIBE 16 exam date, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply

Now with AIBE 16 postponed, several other dates that were scheduled for April will irrefutably be pushed to a later date as well. Previously, following the registration date on March 31, the admit cards were supposed to be released on April 10. However, now that the registration window has been extended to April 30, it is safe to assume that the admit cards unveiling will fall sometime in mid-May. Candidates are advised to apply for the All India Bar Examination on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com - as soon as possible.

To apply for AIBE 2021, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com Click on the 'Registration here' button on the left corner of the website The candidate will be redirected to the Registration page, wherein they'll be asked to provide their Enrollment number as well as the year of enrollment. The Registration form will appear. Enter personal details like Name, Address, Educational Qualifications along with relevant documents attached to generate an account. Finally, the candidate will be asked to pay AIBE 2021 fees to access their application form. Once the payment formalities are done, the candidate must download and take a print out of the application form that will be provided next for future reference.

AIBE is a national level certification exam for law graduates or those who are in their final year or final semester of law. Only after having passed the exam will the law graduate be able to get the Certificate of Practice (COP) that will allow them to practice law in the country.

