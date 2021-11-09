AIBE 16 Answer Key 2021 Released; Check Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021: The Bar Council of India has declared the answer key for the All India Bar Examinations (AIBE 16) on November 9, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to challenge the answer key is November 18, 2021.
The AIBE 16 Answer Key is for the AIBE XVI examination that was held on October 31, 2021. However, the council is yet to release the final answer key, which will be based on the changes made in the provisional answer key. According to media reports, more than 1.5 lakh candidates took the exam this year, which was held across various centers. The AIBE 16 answer keys were scheduled to be declared on November 3 and later on November 5, 2021, but the declaration of the answer keys was delayed by a week.