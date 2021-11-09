AIBE 16 Answer Key 2021 Released; Check Direct Link To Download

AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021: The Bar Council of India has declared the answer key for the All India Bar Examinations (AIBE 16) on November 9, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to challenge the answer key is November 18, 2021.

The AIBE 16 Answer Key is for the AIBE XVI examination that was held on October 31, 2021. However, the council is yet to release the final answer key, which will be based on the changes made in the provisional answer key. According to media reports, more than 1.5 lakh candidates took the exam this year, which was held across various centers. The AIBE 16 answer keys were scheduled to be declared on November 3 and later on November 5, 2021, but the declaration of the answer keys was delayed by a week.

AIBE XVI answer key: Direct Link

To download All India Bar Examinations Answer Key 2021, candidates can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - AIBE XVI Answer Key (CLICK HERE)

AIBE 16 Answer Key: Here's how to check the AIBE XVI answer key

STEP 1: Candidates must visit the official website of All India Bar Examinations, which is allindiabarexamination.com.

STEP 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "AIBE Answer Key."

STEP 3: Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check AIBE 16 Answer Key 2021.

STEP 4: Automatically, a PDF file would appear on the screen where correct answers would be given.

STEP 5: Go over it again and double-check everything.

STEP 6: It is recommended to take a printout copy for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock