AIBE 16 Date 2021: All India Bar Exam XVI To Be Held On May 30, See Latest Updates Here

The Bar Council Of India (BCI) has announced the revised dates and updated schedule for conducting the All India Bar Exam - XVI. As per the latest schedule, the AIBE-XVI will be held on May 30. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on April 25 but was later postponed. The deadline for the online registration process for AIBE-16 was extended till April 30. Candidates can apply for the exam online at https://allindiabarexamination.com/.

Applicants can pay the application fee for AIBE-XVI till May 4. The last date for completion of filling and submitting the AIBE-XVI form is May 7. According to the update schedule released by the Bar Council Of India, the AIBE-XVI admit card will be released on May 12 and the exam will be held on May 30.

Click here for AIBE-XVI Updated Schedule

How to apply for AIBE-XVI

Visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the 'Registration XVI' button on the left corner of the website

The candidate will be redirected to the Registration page, wherein they'll be asked to provide their Enrollment number as well as the year of enrollment.

The Registration form will appear. Enter personal details like Name, Address, Educational Qualifications along with relevant documents attached to generate an account.

Finally, the candidate will be asked to pay AIBE 2021 fees to access their application form.

Click on the 'Login-XVI' tab on the left side of the homepage.

Fill in the application form and submit it.

Direct link to register for AIBE-XVI

Direct link to log in for AIBE-XVI

More about AIBE

AIBE will assess skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law; it addresses a candidate’s analytical abilities and understanding of basic knowledge of law. After passing the examination candidate will be awarded a "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India. AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities all across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose from for attempting the examination. The examination pattern will be multiple choice questions and it will be an open book exam.