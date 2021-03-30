AIBE XV Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

AIBE XV Results 2021: The Bar Council of India has on Tuesday declared the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) XV results 2021. Candidates who have taken the AIBE exam can check their results online by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The results can be downloaded by following the steps given below. Alternatively, click on the direct link that has been provided below for the convenience of candidates.

AIBE XV examination was held on January 24, 2021. The results were earlier expected to be announced in the third week of March. However, it was delayed. The Bar Council of India had also released the AIBE XV answer key in January.

“The Result for AIBE-15 conducted on 24th January 2021 is available here Click Here In case your result falls in withheld category i.e. It displays “To be declared later” Then Kindly wait as your result will be declared within 7-10 working days and you will be informed through SMS/Email/notification," the official website reads.

How to check AIBE XV result 2021

Go to the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com Click on the link that reads ‘AIBE XV results’ Key in your login credentials AIBE XV Results will be displayed on your screen Download and take its printout

Direct link to check AIBE XV result

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has extended the deadline of registration for AIBE XVI.

“The date for registration for AIBE 16 will be extended till 30th April 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon, ” the official notice on the AIBE website reads.

About AIBE:

The Bar Council of India conducts the All India Bar Exam twice every year. Lawyers who have completed their LLB course can take the exam. Candidates who pass the AIBE will be awarded a 'Certificate of Practice' by the Bar Council of India. AIBE aims at assessing the skills of the lawyers at a basic level and intends to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law. It addresses a candidate’s analytical abilities and understanding basic knowledge of the law.

