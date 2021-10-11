AIBE XVI Admit Card 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

AIBE XVI Admit Card 2021: All India Bar Association has on Monday released the AIBE XVI admit cards. Candidates were already informed that the AIBE 16 Admit Card 2021 was scheduled to be out on Monday, October 11, 2021. Since the admit card has been released, students who will be sitting for AIBE 16 exam can now download their admit cards. The official website on which AIBE XVI Admit Card has been released is allindiabarexamination.com.

The admit cards which have been released today are for the AIBE XVI exam that is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2021. The official website reads, "All candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards for AIBE-XVI will be released on October 11, after 5 pm.'" Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to download hall tickets. The direct link to download hall tickets has been attached here.

AIBE Admit Card out: Check AIBE XVI admit card download steps

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website, i.e., allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'AIBE XVI admit card'.

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: The hall tickets will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Step 7: Candidates are also advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall on exam day

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

About AIBE

AIBE is a national-level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country. In case of any issue in downloading the cards, candidates can write to aibe.bci@gmail.com. In case of any query related to hall tickets, candidates are free to connect with the helpline numbers at +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, and 011-49225023.