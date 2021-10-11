AIBE XVI Admit Card 2021 To Be Out Today At 5 Pm, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

AIBE 16 admit card 2021: All India Bar Association is all set to release the AIBE XVI admit cards soon. The hall tickets are scheduled to be out on Monday, October 11, 2021. Candidates will be able to check their admit cards once it is out by the second half at 5 pm. Once released, candidates can check the hall tickets for the All India Bar Exam 2021 from the official website. The official website on which AIBE Admit Card will be released is allindiabarexamination.com.

The admit cards which are scheduled to be released today are for the AIBE XVI exam that is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2021. The official website reads, 'All candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards for AIBE-XVI will be released on October 11, after 5 pm.' The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned here. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website too to get updates regarding AIBE XVI admit card 2021 and also the examination.

AIBE Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website, i.e., allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'AIBE XVI admit card'. (to be noted that the link will only be activated on Monday after 5 pm)

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: The hall tickets will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Step 7: Candidates are also advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall on exam day

AIBE is a national-level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country. In case of any issue in downloading the cards, candidates can write to aibe.bci@gmail.com. In case of any query, candidates can also connect with the helpline numbers at +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, and 011-49225023.